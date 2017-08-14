Chris Pratt made his first public appearance on Sunday, August 13, following his split from Anna Faris. The Parks and Recreation alum attended the Teen Choice Awards in L.A.

Pratt, 38, addressed the crowd after he won the Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actor category. He was presented the award by Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown along with Maddie Ziegler and Grace VanderWaal.

"Wow. Thank you! I love you, too. Thank you,” he said. "What an honor and a privilege to be here at the Teen Choice Awards. Thank you, Millie, Maddie, Grace. Give it up for the gals."

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

"When I came to Los Angeles, I came from Hawaii and I had all of this blonde hair and I was tan and I met an agent because I really wanted to be an actor and get an agent and he said, 'Wow. Bro you must surf?' And I said 'Yeah' and that was the first of many lies I told to get where I am today. Thank you,” he continued.

Pratt went on to show a more serious side. He added: “I would not be here with the ease and grace I have in my heart without my lord and savior, Jesus Christ."

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Earlier in the day, Pratt was spotted without his wedding ring while he was with their son Jack, who turns 5 this month.

The Guardians of the Galaxy actor and Faris announced on August 6 that they were separating after eight years of marriage.



“We are sad to announce we are legally separating,” the stars wrote on their social media accounts at the time. “We tried really hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep the situation as private as possible moving forward. We still love each other and will always cherish our time together.”

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.