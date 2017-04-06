Snack attack! Chris Pratt hilariously rapped about a carrot cake muffin in a clip called “#WhatsMySnack” on Wednesday, April 5, which he shared with fans via Facebook with a tongue-in-cheek message.

“It is said that when you fast you have visions,” he wrote. “It goes back to the Bible and probably before. It’s a spiritual experience to say the least. I’m not fasting per se but I am definitely at the point in this diet where I’ve been metabolizing my own brain for energy. Not to brag.”

The Passengers star, 37, continued, “If your body gets so hungry you start eating your own brain matter for energy, keep going! You’re almost there! It means the love handles are next! And then you will be complete. You will have arrived at the destination. And forever you will be happy. Just kidding. Don’t do it. Not worth it. Go get some Doritos or Skittles. Both of which have Starlord’s face on them right now!!!”

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Pratt plays space playboy Star-Lord in the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, which required him to slim down his bulky frame. (He told Men’s Fitness that he had to drop more than 60 pounds in six months for the part.)

In the minute-long clip that Pratt shared to Facebook on Wednesday, the actor seems to be losing it as he raps about his snack of the day — a carrot cake muffin — in the latest installment of his self-created series, “#WhatsMySnack.”

“What’s up? It’s your boy Chris Pratt, coming back with an episode of ‘#WhatsMySnack,’” he hilariously kicked off his rhymes. “Last chapter, you ain’t seen nothing. What’s my snack? It’s a carrot cake muffin. I be stuffin’ this mo-f—kin’ muffin up in my grill, look at these carrot cake crumbs I spill. I don’t even like it but I’m eating it still … Uh oh, eatin’ carrot cake muffin.”

At that, the Parks and Recreation alum takes a huge bite of the baked treat, and reacts in what seems to be a mix of revulsion and joy. “Oh, so good!” he finally manages to get out. “More like what’s my crack! … Can I be honest with you? This is my snack for tomorrow.”

Watch the hilarious clip in the video above!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!