Anna Faris gifted Us with a sexy shirtless pic of her husband, Chris Pratt, flexing on Monday, June 19.

The Mom star, 40, took to Twitter to share the photo that the Guardians of the Galaxy actor, who turned 38 this week, texted her. Although it was meant for her eyes only, Faris instantly shared the photo of her hunky husband and a pal setting up a beer keg.

“@prattprattpratt honey - you can’t just send me a photo like this and not expect me to tweet it,” the House Bunny actress wrote.

@prattprattpratt honey-you can't just send me a photo like this and not expect me to tweet it pic.twitter.com/nemz0xAZ6x — Anna Faris (@AnnaKFaris) June 20, 2017

Pratt, who is currently filming Jurassic World 2, has recently taken to Instagram to share his strict diet plan. The Zero Dark Thirty star told Men’s Fitness in April that he dropped 60 pounds in six short months through “three or four hours a day of just consistent, ass-hard work.”

The former Parks and Recreation actor has opened up about his weight in the past. “I was like a great pet fat guy,” he told GQ in May 2015. “I think Anna is hedging her bets that one day I’ll be fat again, and she’ll say, ‘Remember, honey, I always told you I preferred you this way.’”

