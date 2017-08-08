Despite announcing their plans to separate after eight years of marriage on Sunday, August 6, Chris Pratt is still involved with Anna Faris’ upcoming book about finding love.

In fact, the Jurassic World actor, 38, wrote the foreword in her book Unqualified, which is due to be released on October 24. His name is on the cover, which features a photo of 40-year-old Faris with a Most Improved ribbon.



Unqualified is described as a “comic memoir” and “will reveal Anna’s unique take on how to navigate the bizarre, chaotic, and worthwhile adventure of finding love,” according to the publisher’s description.



The former couple announced their plans to separate in a joint statement, saying: “We are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried really hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep the situation as private as possible moving forward. We still love each other and will always cherish our time together.”



The actors met on the set of Take Me Home Tonight in 2007 and got married in 2009. They have one son together, Jack, who will turn 5 on August 25.



