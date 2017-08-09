Chris Pratt’s Movie Star Status Caused ‘Tension’ With Anna Faris

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris shocked fans when they announced that they were legally separating after eight years of marriage — but insiders reveal in the new issue of Us Weekly that Pratt’s skyrocketing career caused a rift between the beloved couple.

When the duo first tied the knot in July 2009, Faris’ career was on the rise with recent roles in The House Bunny, Scary Movie 4 and Brokeback Mountain. Meanwhile, Pratt’s hit show Parks and Recreation had just premiered three months earlier. Soon, the situation reversed when the NBC sitcom took off and Pratt, 38, went on to nab starring roles in films such as Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World.

"Chris became this huge movie star and Anna wasn’t getting any big jobs,” one source tells Us. "She was the more famous and sexy one at the start of their relationship and then things took a turn."

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The source adds that the couple, who share 4-year-old son, Jack, have always been competitive with each other. "When they’re in a big group, they each want to be the one telling the funniest joke,” the source says.

Another source echoes that Pratt’s newfound A-list status caused problems:“It definitely caused tension in their marriage."

Faris, 40, even blamed her 2007 divorce from actor Ben Indra on her success. "That kind of destroyed my marriage," she told Marie Claire in a 2011 cover story. "The divide became too great.”



The Mom actress has also admitted that life in the spotlight weighed on her relationship with Pratt. In 2015, false rumors circulated that she was concerned about his close relationship with his Passengers costar Jennifer Lawrence. “This has been blindsiding to us. We have an incredible relationship. It has been weirdly stinging,” she told Us at the time. “I had always kind of believed that part of the rumors of celebrity couples were sort of true because they had never been part of my life. I was like, ‘Oh, maybe there’s a kernel of truth to that.’ It’s been a little devastating for us.”

It may have been those insecurities that spurred Faris to make frequent set visits while Pratt was filming. "Anna would stop by his movie sets a lot more than the other wives,” the first insider says.

The stress might have proved too much for their marriage. They issued a joint statement on Faris’ Instagram account on August 6: “We are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried really hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep the situation as private as possible moving forward. We still love each other and will always cherish our time together.”

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!