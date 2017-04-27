Chris Soules was arrested in Iowa earlier this week after a fatal car crash. Us Weekly rounded up everything we know so far about the tragedy that led to the death of the Bachelor alum’s neighbor, Kenneth Mosher.



The Accident

The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office says that Soules’ pickup truck rear-ended a tractor trailer on Monday, April 24, around 8:20 p.m. The crash caused both vehicles to land in a ditch.

The Aftermath

The 35-year-old corn farmer proceeded to call 911. In the audio obtained by Us Weekly, he can be heard telling the dispatcher that he was involved in an accident with a tractor and that the tractor driver was injured. The 911 operator asks if the victim is breathing and Soules replies, “I can’t tell. He doesn’t appear to be.” The dispatcher then asks if he knows how to perform CPR. “No, I don’t,” Soules says, before asking, “Anybody know how to do CPR?” It’s not clear who he was speaking to at the scene.



The victim, 66, was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Soules also received medical care at some point after the accident.

Buchanan County Sheriff's Office

The Arrest

After making the 911 call, Soules allegedly left before law enforcement arrived. He returned to his nearby hometown of Arlington, where he was arrested at 1:16 a.m. for allegedly leaving the scene of a fatal accident.

He was released on Tuesday, April 25, after posting a $10,000 bail. The reality star was not charged with driving under the influence; however, TMZ reported that Soules allegedly had alcoholic beverage containers in his possession at the time of the crash.

Soules Speaks Out

The Dancing With the Stars alum broke his silence on the incident in a statement to People on April 25. “Chris Soules was involved in an accident Monday evening (April 24) in a rural part of Iowa near his home. He was devastated to learn that Kenneth Mosher, the other person in the accident, passed away,” Soules’ spokesperson said. “His thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Mosher’s family.”

More Details Emerge

Soules was friendly with Mosher, the man who was killed in the accident, RadarOnline.com reported. “Everyone around here is in shock,” Richard Roepke, a relative of Mosher, told the site. “He knew them, they’re neighbors. We’re feeling very sad, everyone knows Chris’ family.”

Mosher’s wife also told Radar that she’s “not very well” after the tragedy.

gotpap/Bauergriffin.com/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com

Soules Deletes His Social Media Accounts

The season 19 Bachelor deleted his Instagram, Twitter and Facebook pages following the tragic incident. According to TMZ, law enforcement want to examine Soules’ cell phone, including texts, calls and photos, and his social media accounts to see if he was distracted while driving.

The Legal Consequences

The former Bachelorette contestant has been wearing an ankle monitor at his home since the arrest. “Chris has a location-monitoring device on his leg and had to surrender his passport,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly, adding that it was because he previously “had plans to leave the country" before the incident.

Soules is due in court for his first hearing on Tuesday, May 2, the insider told Us. “Chris hasn’t left his house yet,” the insider said. “His family has been by his side."

ABC/Nicole Kohl)

Fellow Bachelor Franchise Stars Weigh in

Season 10 Bachelorette Andi Dorfman, who dated Soules on the ABC show, reacted to the tragic accident. “It’s all very sad,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “I haven’t talked to Chris yet, but, knowing him, I know that he is probably devastated. My thoughts go out to [Mosher] and his family, as well as the Soules family. You never want to hear that a friend has been involved in a horrific, life-altering tragedy like this. I’m just saddened for everyone involved."



Whitney Bischoff, who was briefly engaged to Soules in 2015 after receiving the final rose on The Bachelor, also released a statement. “This is a very sad situation,” she said. “I’m keeping everyone in my thoughts and prayers, especially the victim and his family."

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!