Chris Soules Hires Top-Tier Law Firm After Fatal Iowa Car Crash

Chris Soules has hired a top-tier law firm to defend him after he was charged with leaving the scene of a car accident in Iowa that killed his neighbor.



According to the Associated Press, Alfredo Parrish, founder and senior partner at the well-known Des Moines law firm Parrish Kruidenier, will represent the Bachelor star with the help of his colleagues.

Soules’ lawyers have already started the discovery process and have requested to see evidence in the case, per court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com. Some of the items the legal team has requested access to include police reports, medical responder reports, photographs and video and audio statements.

As previously reported, the 35-year-old reality star was driving his pickup truck on Monday, April 24, when he rear-ended a tractor trailer. The collision caused both vehicles to fall into a ditch. After the accident, Soules called 911 and checked the victim’s pulse. The tractor driver, Kenneth Mosher, was taken to the hospital, where he died.

The corn farmer was arrested hours later in his hometown of Arlington for allegedly leaving the scene of a fatal accident. The season 19 Bachelor was released on Tuesday, April 26, on $10,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, May 2.

Soules, who deleted all of his social media accounts after the incident, released a statement on Tuesday. “He was devastated to learn that Kenneth Mosher, the other person in the accident, passed away,” Soules’ spokesperson told People. “His thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Mosher’s family."

