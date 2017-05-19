Chris Soules' Trial Date Scheduled in Fatal Car Accident Case

A trial date has been scheduled in Chris Soules' fatal car accident case. The Bachelor alum will next appear at a pretrial conference on Tuesday, July 11, at 9:30 a.m., before the actual jury trial begins on July 19 at 9 a.m.

Soules' trial will take place in Buchanan County in Missouri. His arraignment was initially scheduled for May 23.

Fernando Lucena/startraksphoto.com

As previously reported, the 35-year-old was arrested last month when his pickup rear-ended a tractor trailer near Aurora. The driver of the other vehicle, Kenneth Mosher, died following the crash.

Soules and Mosher, 66, knew each other and were neighbors. The reality star called 911 at the scene and told a dispatcher that he wasn't sure if Mosher was breathing.

Soules was later arrested at his home for allegedly leaving the scene of the accident. His legal team has since filed two motions disputing the charge that he abandoned Mosher on the road, and Soules entered a not guilty plea this week.

