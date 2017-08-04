Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Awkward moment much? Chrissy Metz opened up about filming love scenes with her on-screen fiancee Chris Sullivan in front of her real-life boyfriend, Josh Stancil, who works as a cameraman on her hit series This Is Us.

“We laugh about it,” Metz, 36, told Us Weekly and other reporters at the Television Critics Association press tour on Thursday, August 3. “There was the one — the Christmas episode where [Chris and I] did kiss 12 times and Josh was texting me and he was like, ‘Why does Helen [Hunt, who directed the episode] have you guys kiss 12 times?' And I was like 'I don’t think she’s having us kiss 12 times, she’s looking for different angles to get.' And he’s like, 'OK, I was just asking!’”

Metz explained that she and Stancil often joke about her on-screen romance because Sullivan, who has been married to his wife Rachel Reichard for six years, “is so unsexual.” The American Horror Story alum also confirmed that “things are great” with her and the NBC staffer, who she has been dating for almost ten months.



When they’re not working, the Emmy nominee and her beau can be seen “probably watching Netflix on the couch.” Metz explained that their favorite date night activity is “Netflix and chill” because “by the time I’m done working and traveling and everything I want to be in my jams jamming on the couch.”

