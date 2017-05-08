She's not here for it. This Is Us' Chrissy Metz hit back at body shamers on Sunday, May 8, after she wore a latex dress to the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

"For the record, I wear what I want, when I want. News flash it's MY body. #thankstho," Metz, 36, tweeted to her followers, without pointing out the negative comments she apparently received.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The American Horror Story alum wore a dark red knee-length dress with ruffled sleeves to the big event, which she attended with her costars Milo Ventimiglia and Lonnie Chavis. The NBC drama was nominated in four categories and won the MTV Movie & TV Award for Tearjerker.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Metz opened up about loving herself in an interview with Harper's Bazaar in March. "We are all deserving of true happiness, so it's much more than just acting. It's like, forget you're on this amazing television show, you're changing lives and opening discussion… I can't go anywhere without people talking to me or recognizing me from the show," she said. "This woman told me she never understood her daughter and her weight issues 'til she saw the show. She got teary-eyed, I started getting teary-eyed… it was beautiful."

