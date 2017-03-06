Josh Stancil and Chrissy Metz attend the 25th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation's Academy Awards Viewing Party at The City of West Hollywood Park on February 26, 2017 in West Hollywood, California. Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

He would do anything for love! Chrissy Metz revealed in a new interview that her boyfriend, Josh Stancil — a camera grip on her hit NBC show This Is Us — once told her that he would quit his job so they could date.

Chatting with MarieClaire.com for a Q&A published on Monday, March 6, the 36-year-old actress opened up about how her surprise romance with Stancil began. "It was very unexpected," Metz told the site. "My priority was my job and I was not trying to blow my big shot. Josh even offered to go work on another show."

Despite his offer, Stancil remains a part of This Is Us’ crew. Metz first noticed the handsome cameraman while filming the second episode of the groundbreaking drama, which premiered in September 2016. She told MarieClaire.com that she saw something special in Stancil when she spotted him loading up a truck while eating a taco bowl.

"I was like, Oh, he's cute, with shorts and his backward hat, kind of masculine," she recounted. "Before I even know it, I called out, 'You better slow down or you're going to choke on your food.' I am typically a little more charismatic than that, I swear."

Metz, who plays Kate on This Is Us, also spoke with the site about her outlook on romance, attributing her success in the dating department to her confidence.

"I don't have to have a man in my life, and I think men are attracted to that," she explained to MarieClaire.com. "I know that men — or women, whoever you're attracted to — are attracted to women with something-something, but because we're taught that [thin] is beautiful, it's more accepted to like skinny girls. It's weird if men like big girls, like, Oh, do you have a fetish?"



When it comes to her body, Metz embraces her curves and makes a conscious effort to never refer to herself as “fat.” She adds: “I don’t worry about numbers. It just messes with my mind.… ’Fat’ was like a cuss word.”



This Is Us airs on NBC Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!