What a mess! Chrissy Teigen and John Legend couldn’t wait to ditch the glamor of the Grammys and get home for a round of 'Toilet Trouble'.

The Sports Illustrated supermodel posted a series of videos to Snapchat on Sunday, February 12, showing her attempting to assemble the hilarious game.



Still wearing the long, black gown and heels she wore to the star-studded awards show, Teigen was slumped on the ground giggling as the miniature toilet flushed and sprayed water.



“I’m going to die,” she captioned one of videos that she also shared on Twitter.



I am gonna die pic.twitter.com/RSsZyDE8L0 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 13, 2017

Teigen, 31 and her hubby, 38, were also joined by Legend’s brother, Ron Stephens, who joined in with the childish fun.



Although Teigen looked amazing on the red carpet, the day before the music event she accidentally dyed her fingers bright green.



The down-to-earth star took to social media to get some advice on what to do with her discolored digits.

I ate fun dip with my fingers last night and I'm stained and Grammys are tomorrow. I've tried everything please help pic.twitter.com/Atr66KJcYo — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 11, 2017

“I ate fun dip with my fingers last night and I'm stained and Grammys are tomorrow,” she wrote. “I’ve tried everything please help.”



Fortunately it looked like someone gave her a winning remedy, because she looked stunning on the big day.



Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!



