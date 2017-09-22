Chrissy Teigen Asked Twitter for '6 Brown Bananas' and Succeeded

Chrissy Teigen desperately needed six brown bananas on Thursday, September 21 — so she took to Twitter for help. The cookbook author hilariously asked her followers that her assistant (ahem, her mom Vilailuck Teigen) would pickup the goods in order to make banana bread.



"If u have 6 BROWN bananas in the LA area, I will send my assistant to your home with a signed cookbook, John's underwear and a Becca palette," the 31-year-old tweeted. "SERIOUS INQUIRIES ONLY. please send me a photo of u holding the bananas, giving the peace sign."

if u have 6 BROWN bananas in the LA area, I will send my assistant to your home with a signed cookbook, John's underwear and a Becca palette — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 21, 2017

At first, fans tried to give the star advice on how to ripen the fruit faster, but she wasn't having it. "ok this banana thing is getting ridiculous. don't tell me your banana browning hacks. just...if u have 6 BROWN bananas in the LA area lmk," she pleaded.



SERIOUS INQUIRIES ONLY. please send me a photo of u holding the bananas, giving the peace sign — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 21, 2017

Alas, someone finally came through for her. Meg Zukin, who only had five bananas, met with Vilailuck after sending her address to the Lip Sync Battle host via DM.



"The deal has been done. thank you, @bymeg!!!!" the model captioned a Twitter pic of the two with the fruit. "Already home. that was...so fast. I will now do all grocery shopping like this."

already home. that was...so fast. I will now do all grocery shopping like this pic.twitter.com/DLAzKvDezI — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 21, 2017

She later added: "Just for safety, my assistant asks that u taste a small piece of the banana in front of her before making the trade."

Yes and I approve. Can't make banana bread without brown bananas! — John Legend (@johnlegend) September 21, 2017

Zukin, meanwhile, really did receive a pair of Legend's underwear — and Chrissy's Cravings cookbook. "so.... should I frame the underwear or what? @chrissyteigen … Who knew being unemployed and skipping a workout class would prove to be so lucrative #nannergate @chrissyteigen," she wrote.



Legend, 38, replied: "Yes and I approve. Can't make banana bread without brown bananas!"

