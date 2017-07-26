Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for McDonald's

Fast food just got, well, faster.

McDonald’s launched its #McDelivery campaign with UberEATS on Wednesday, July 26, meaning customers in 13 countries can now order their Big Mac and fries, and have it delivered straight to their door. Yes, 2017 is McAwesome.



To celebrate the big(mac) day, the brand partnered with their No. 1 fan: Chrissy Teigen! “I love McDonald’s because no matter where you go in this entire world, you’re always going to feel at home and it’s always going to taste like comfort no matter which city you’re in, which country you’re in,” the model, 31, tells Us Weekly. “I’ve always loved McDonald's for that because I’ve been traveling since I was so, so young. It always felt like comfort to me. It still tastes like comfort to me.”

Earlier, Teigen even delivered deliciousness to firefighters in Hoboken, New Jersey.

"Ok, you guys know how obsessed I am with getting food delivered AND my love for @McDonalds,” she wrote on Instagram July 25. “My two faves have come together, thanks to #McDelivery now on @UberEATS. Not to mention this MERCH DROP which you can snag while quantities last by ordering #McDeliveryfrom participating restaurants near you starting tomorrow 7/26 at 11am local time. #Ad”



And in honor of the new partnership, the chain also created an eight-piece clothing collection, which includes hoodies and sweats, onesies decorated with burgers and much more. With each order today only, customers could score their own mouth-watering outfits while supplies last!



