Chrissy Teigen Changes Twitter Bio to Troll Donald Trump

Chrissy Teigen strikes again. The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model trolled President Donald Trump on Twitter on Tuesday, July 11, by changing her Twitter bio.

“Finally, a new bio,” she tweeted along with a screenshot of it that now reads “high-quality person.”

Her bio switch comes after Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr. released emails about ties to a Russian lawyer who allegedly might have given the Trump campaign incriminating evidence about democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton. The president released a statement on Tuesday calling Trump Jr. a “high-quality person" and praised him for being transparent.

Teigen has been vocal about her distaste for POTUS ever since the election. The Cravings cookbook author most recently lashed out at Trump on Twitter in June, blasting the former Apprentice host as someone who’s “71 f--king years old” that needs to “grow. The f--k. Up.”

In February, the supermodel bashed the politician after a federal judge ruled his travel ban unconstitutional. Trump tweeted: “We must keep ‘evil’ out of our country!” To which Teigen quipped: “What time should we call your Uber?”

Her husband, John Legend, has also voiced his disapproval.

“I think he’s a terrible president,” the singer and activist told reporters at the Time 100 Gala in April. “He’s manifestly unqualified, not curious, not good at legislating or doing anything that his job requires.”

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!