Chrissy Teigen Corrects Ivanka Trump’s Use of ‘Otherwise’

Although she was recently blocked on Twitter by President Donald Trump, Chrissy Teigen is far from done using the social media site to let the first family know what's on her mind.

The Lip Sync Battle host, 31, tweeted at Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump on Tuesday, September 19, to let the businesswoman know she had misused a word in a recent photo caption.

"Cuddling my little nephew Luke..." Ivanka, 35, wrote on Tuesday alongside a photo of her holding her brother Eric's newborn son. "The best part of an otherwise incredible day!"

Cuddling my little nephew Luke... the best part of an otherwise incredible day! pic.twitter.com/8Ci5SD1VJ8 — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) September 19, 2017

Teigen responded quickly after the photo was posted: "'Otherwise' implies you did not like hangin with this baby."

Naturally, the correction started a conversation about the use of the word. "Doesn't she mean the rest of the day was incredible, and cuddling her nephew was even better?! ," a Twitter user wrote, to which Teigen replied: "Overall, is the word."

"Otherwise" implies you did not like hangin with this baby. https://t.co/oB5IEZmOf3 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 20, 2017

As previously reported, the model was blocked by POTUS in July after she tweeted at him to tell him no one likes him."After 9 years of hating Donald J Trump, telling him 'lol no one likes you' was the straw," Teigen wrote alongside a screenshot showing the error message, "You are blocked from following @realDonaldTrump and viewing @realDonaldTrump's tweets."

Teigen's husband John Legend has often engaged with the president on Twitter to express his disdain over his policies. In July, Trump tweeted about health care and the "All of Me" crooner was quick to slam his motives. “As I have always said, let ObamaCare fail and then come together and do a great healthcare plan. Stay tuned!” Trump tweeted at the time, to which Legend replied, "Your president wants more people to die so he can embarrass Obama.”



