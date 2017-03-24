Chrissy Teigen arrives a the Premiere Of Disney's 'Beauty And The Beast' at El Capitan Theatre on March 2, 2017 in Los Angeles Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage

Nothing but a good time. Chrissy Teigen burped, giggled, dropped props and chowed down on a burrito in bloopers from her new Smirnoff vodka ad.

The supermodel, 31, shared the video — which also features her mom, Vilailuck Teigen — on Instagram on Thursday, March 23, writing, "Guys. It's official. I'm in a relationship with @SmirnoffUS! I could have gone for a fancy vodka, but I didn't. I chose one that keeps it real instead."

Describing the vodka as "great tasting," she added, "They aren't afraid to be a little unfancy sometimes. Samesies. Take a peek behind the scenes with me and my mom."

The video, which has been viewed more than 910,000 times, features the Lip Sync Battle cohost flubbing her lines and cussing as she does it.

At one point she shushes her mom, joking, "Trying to get extra lines in now?" Then, as she devours a burrito only slightly smaller than her head, Teigen moans, "I'm gonna barf."

Teigen's mother also shared the video on Instagram, writing, "My commercial debut!! #i'mmovingonup."

The Sports Illustrated model and her husband, singer John Legend, 38, have been enjoying a trip to Morocco with their daughter, Luna, sharing several pics from their exotic getaway that showed the couple riding a camel and Teigen visiting a spice market with her 11-month-old.

The Cravings cookbook author also shared a cute video of Luna on Instagram on Monday, March 20, saying "cat" for the first time.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!