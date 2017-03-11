How about nope? Chrissy Teigen hit back at mommy shamers via Twitter on Friday, March 10, calling out fans who criticized her parenting skills by putting them on blast.

The 31-year-old Sports Illustrated swimsuit model shared a screenshot of three users who had criticized her based on photos of Luna that surfaced online. “Golden rule of dressing babies is however many layers you are wearing plus [an] extra one!” one critic wrote. “Common sense really.”

Added another: “That baby never shows emotions, she never smiles or [cries]. It’s weird.”

Teigen wrote an annoyed tweet to accompany the screenshot, noting, “Imagine being this miserable. We are fine, thanks.” The outspoken model then supplemented her comment with a second tweet: “Some people are just hell bent on being the f--king worst.”

Earlier in the week, Teigen opened up about motherhood in an essay she penned for Glamour magazine, in which she revealed that she suffered from postpartum depression after welcoming her daughter Luna, 10 months, with husband John Legend.



“I had everything I needed to be happy. And yet, for much of the last year, I felt unhappy,” she wrote. “What basically everyone around me — but me — knew up until December was this: I have postpartum depression. How can I feel this way when everything is so great? I’ve had a hard time coming to terms with that, and I hesitated to even talk about this, as everything becomes such a ‘thing.’”

The first-time mom chronicled how she went through a period of snapping at everyone from her Lip Sync Battle producers to her hair and makeup team, and spent most days curled up on the couch.

Finally, in December, Teigen wrote that she and Legend, 38, went to see her general practitioner for a physical and was diagnosed with postpartum depression.

“I remember being so exhausted but happy to know that we could finally get on the path of getting better,” she wrote. “John had that same excitement. I started taking an antidepressant, which helped. And I started sharing the news with friends and family — I felt like everyone deserved an explanation, and I didn’t know how else to say it other than the only way I know: just saying it.”

