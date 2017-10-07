Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Awwww! Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have added another member to their growing family — an adorable puppy named Pepper!



The Lip Sync Battle host, 31, posted a sweet photo of the couple’s 17-month-old daughter, Luna, playing with the white and brown bulldog pup on Friday, October 6. She captioned it, “What happens at lip sync battle does not always stay at lip sync battle @caseypattersontv @llcoolj.”

An hour later, she posted a video of the pooch staring into the camera and barking, before waddling towards the camera, as the supermodel says, “Come here!” Teigen's mom, Vilailuck, could be heard calling the puppy Pepper.

The video resonated with Teigen’s thousands of followers, with many gushing over the cute animal. One wrote, “I can’t stop watching this video. It’s so darn cute. I want to <3 like a thousand more times.” Another shared, “That looks like heaven” with heart-eyes emoji.

Pepper is not the only family pet to be doted on in the Teigen/Legend household: the lovebirds also share bulldogs Pippa and Puddy, whom Teigen has referred to as Luna’s “big bro.” Luna also took on her first “chore” in September, when she brought a bowl of dog food to feed Pippa.

As Us Weekly exclusively reported, the Cravings author and the Oscar winner are gearing up to add another addition to their family “soon” — a son — with the help of IVF. (The couple have a frozen male embryo, from previous attempts to get pregnant, waiting to be implanted.)

“How would I not want to expand my family with this beautiful person?” she gushed to Us in September of her husband of four years. “He’s just everything.”



