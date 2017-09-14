Lucky in love. Chrissy Teigen and her husband, John Legend, celebrated their four-year wedding anniversary on Thursday, September 14.

“Do you know what to-day is #itsouranniversary ❤️,” Teigen, 31, captioned the adorable Instagram snap leaning on her beau.

The couple, who first met on the set of the 38-year-old’s “Stereo” music video in 2007, do not have a traditional love story. The brunette beauty opened up about her first encounter with the “Love Me Now” to Cosmopolitan magazine in June 2014.

"I’m not going to lie. We hooked up. [And then when he went on tour] I left him by himself for a while," she explained to the publication. "The worst thing you can do is try to lock someone like that down early on, then have them think, 'There’s so much more out there.' I played it cool for a long time. Never once did I ask, ‘What are we?’ Marriage was never my goal, because I’ve never been very traditional. I was just happy to be with him.”

And after several years of dating, the happy pair went on to tie the knot in Lake Como, Italy, in September 2013.

Since getting married, the nine-time Grammy winner has not been shy about his feelings for the Lip Sync Battle host. Legend famously wrote and recorded his hit song “All of Me” for his love. The twosome shot the black and white music video for the song while engaged and released it one month after their wedding.

"I did cry when I heard it," the model told The Huffington Post in 2013. "I'm emotional, but I really don't cry at things like that. But, yeah, it's beautiful and it's pretty unreal."

Just two years after their Lake Como ceremony, the couple announced they were expecting their first child together via Instagram in 2015.

“John and I are so happy to announce that we are pregnant :) As many of you know, we've been trying to have a baby for a while now. It hasn't been easy, but we kept trying because we can't wait to bring our first child into the world and grow our family. We're so excited that it's finally happening. Thank you for all your love and well wishes. I look forward to all the belly touching! Xx” she wrote along side a black and white snap of the couple.

And in April 2016, the couple welcomed a daughter, Luna, 1.“She's here! Luna Simone Stephens, we are so in love with you! And sleepy. Very sleepy. ❤️👶🏽😍,” Teigen captioned the sweet pic at the time.

A healthy relationship requires honest and open communication, which is something the “Glory” singer admits is not an issue for the pair. "There’s no problem with openness in our relationship,” he told Cosmo in August. "You know Chrissy. She doesn’t hold anything back! I’m quite reserved, but being with someone like her inspires me to be open about my emotions. She brings them out of me because she’s so open about hers."

