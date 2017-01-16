Leave the kids at home! Chrissy Teigen, John Legend and Kourtney Kardashian put on their best pajamas to celebrate Cash Warren’s birthday at a party Jessica Alba threw for him on Saturday, January 14.



In photos the celebs shared on their respective Instagram accounts, the stylish parents all don fun onesies and PJs for the celebration. (Kardashian, 37, appears to be the most dressy of the bunch in a black silk robe, matching pajama bottoms and lacy black lingerie underneath.)

Teigen, 31, and Legend, 38, opted for matching fried chicken-themed attire, with the Grammy award-winner in a fried chicken-print onesie and his Sports Illustrated swimsuit model wife in sleepwear bearing the KFC Colonel Sanders logo.



“Deep fried Pajama Jammy Jam,” Legend captioned a shot of the pair posing for the camera. In the image, Teigen has a stone-cold expression on her face while the La La Land actor cracks a small smile.



Alba, meanwhile, went all-out to celebrate her husband’s big day with a black onesie emblazoned with dollar signs and dollar bills (a possible tongue-in-cheek reference to his name). The 35-year-old stunner shared a gif to Instagram on Sunday, January 15, of herself kissing Warren on the cheek.



And the birthday boy, who turned 38 on Tuesday, January 10, went for a more casual look in a black tracksuit with gold embellishments. In the fun clip, white and gold balloons can be seen in the background.



In addition to posting an image from the night, Teigen also took to Twitter to give a little behind-the-scenes humor to the whole ordeal. “The best part of a pajama jam party is my hair and makeup people trying to make a look out of a kfc onesie,” she joked.



