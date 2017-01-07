The one party we'll wait in line to get into... @johnlegend @chrissyteigen @jerryseinfeld @jessseinfeld @mimisam28 #whitehouse A photo posted by djcassidy (@djcassidy) on Jan 7, 2017 at 2:20am PST

'Til we meet again! Chrissy Teigen, John Legend and Paul McCartney were among the many celebrities who attended President Barack Obama's farewell party at the White House on Friday, January 6.

Though cell phones were not allowed inside the exclusive soirée, which took place two weeks ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's January 20 inauguration, several stars shared photos on social media before entering 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

"The one party we'll wait in line to get into," DJ Cassidy captioned an Instagram photo with Legend, 38, Teigen, 31, Jerry Seinfeld and Jessica Seinfeld.

Nick Jonas, clad in a black tuxedo, posted an Instagram picture of himself with Kingdom costar Jonathan Tucker, writing, "Straight off the plane to the White House..."



Jordin Sparks, meanwhile, brought her dad, former NFL star Phillippi Sparks, as her date to the event. "Getting to take my Dad to the White House...Priceless," she captioned an Instagram selfie. "Soooo excited! Cheers! *drops mic*."



Other celeb attendees included George and Amal Clooney, Robert De Niro, Chance the Rapper, Kelly Rowland, Usher, Jay Pharoah, La La Anthony, Meryl Streep, Bradley Cooper, Olivia Wilde, Jason Sudeikis, Tom Hanks and Stevie Wonder, according to ABC News and various social media posts.



While President Obama's party was packed with A-list celebrities, Trump, 70, is having difficulty finding famous supporters to attend and perform at his upcoming inauguration after a divisive election season. Many artists, including Idina Menzel and Elton John, have declined to perform, while America's Got Talent season 5 runner-up Jackie Evancho and the Radio City Rockettes are lined up to take the stage.



