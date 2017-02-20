A big week for little Luna! Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s 10-month-old daughter, Luna, traveled with her parents to Houston and New Orleans this past week, and the photos couldn’t be cuter.

The supermodel, 31, and the musician, 38, took Luna to the aquarium on Friday, February 17, while in Texas to promote Teigen’s postbaby appearance in the 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition. “Houston aquarium with Luna for @si_swimsuit launch week!!” Teigen captioned a photo of Luna looking mesmerized by a tank of fish.



Houston aquarium with Luna for @si_swimsuit launch week!! A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Feb 17, 2017 at 4:33pm PST

The “Love Me Now” singer also took to Snapchat to document their day as they showed Luna various sea creatures. “Somebody is having a great time at the aquarium,” he wrote on a snap of Luna sleeping in her stroller. She didn’t doze off for too long, though, before she was back in action. “She’s awake,” Legend captioned another pic of Teigen holding their daughter, who was reaching out to touch a bird. Luna looked adorable in a white blouse, jeans and a flower headband.

The next stop on their trip: New Orleans for the 2017 NBA All-Star Game at Smoothie King Arena on Sunday, February 19. The La La Land actor brought Luna along to the event, where he performed a medley of his biggest hits during the halftime show. “Basketball with baby Luna,” he wrote on Sunday alongside a photo of himself holding the tot, who wore a tiny basketball jersey and noise-canceling earmuffs, in one of the arena’s suites.

Basketball with baby Luna A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Feb 19, 2017 at 5:38pm PST

Luna even got to celebrate her very first Mardi Gras in the Big Easy. The Cravings cookbook author showed off a pic of her little girl in a floral onesie with some colorful beads around her neck ahead from the February 28 celebration.

