On her best behavior! Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's daughter, Luna, had the best time while meeting the Easter Bunny on Wednesday, April 5.

The adorable 11-month-old wore a pink dress and hair clip for her big day. She was all smiles for the camera — and even her famous parents posed with her.

Teigen, 31, and Legend, 38, brought Luna to The Grove in L.A. for the special occasion. The model's mom, Vilailuck Teigen, shared photos of her granddaughter afterward via Instagram. "Big girl now," Vilailuck captioned one photo of Luna and the bunny.

Earlier in the day, Teigen shared a Snapchat video of Luna crawling inside their Beverly Hills estate. "Are you ready for the Easter Bunny?" she asked her baby girl.

Luna's interaction with the Easter Bunny was completely different compared to her meet and greet with Santa Claus last year. As seen in a picture shared by Teigen, she wasn't exactly thrilled to be sitting in St. Nick's lap.

"'She did such a good job! She didn't even cry!'" Teigen captioned the hilarious pic of Luna on the verge of a tantrum. "We only share what we want you to see, my loves. Lol."

