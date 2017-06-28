Handling it like a pro! Chrissy Teigen was dancing the night away with husband John Legend at his concert on Tuesday, June 27, when she suffered a wardrobe malfunction.



Legend, 38, brought the 31-year-old model on stage at the Theater at Madison Square Garden in NYC while performing his 2006 hit “Slow Dance” to, of course, slow dance. The fun-loving couple were grinding, spinning and shimmying when Teigen’s boob fell out of her slinky black maxi dress. Legend came to the rescue and quickly covered up his wife's nip slip — and he didn’t miss a single note of the song.

Meanwhile, the Lip Sync Battle host looked shocked and covered her chest with her hands. She recovered and made a kissy face at the audience before continuing to dance while holding up her dress.

Teigen later grabbed the mic and told the crowd “sorry” for giving them an eyeful. The Grammy winner couldn’t help but laugh at his wife’s apology.

The Cravings cookbook author has been accompanying Legend on tour, along with the couple's 14-month-old daughter, Luna. During their freetime, the family has visited the Miami Seaquarium, thrown out the first pitch at the Seattle Mariners game and toured Chicago’s Lincoln Park Zoo.

During a Facebook Live video in February, Legend gushed that he was so excited for Luna to join him on the road. “The awesome part of this tour is my family is coming along,” he said. “This will be Luna’s first tour. She’ll be there, so I won’t have to spend a lot of time away from my family.”

