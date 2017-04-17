Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s daughter, Luna, scored some wheely great gifts.

For her first birthday, on Friday, April 14, the A-list couple's only child received a pink Barbie Cadillac SUV and a Minnie Mouse–themed car from family pal Kris Jenner.

“I need a bigger garage,” Teigen tweeted the following day with a shot of the two rides wrapped in pink bows. “GIFTING QUEEN DOES IT AGAIN @krisjenner you are BONKERS we love you 😂😩😂”

I need a bigger garage. GIFTING QUEEN DOES IT AGAIN @krisjenner you are BONKERS we love you 😂😩😂 pic.twitter.com/TltEu4l4z8 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 15, 2017

Luna was surrounded by love — and tons of fun — on her big day. Just days after the model, 31, and singer, 38, took a class at Duff’s Cakemix bakery in L.A., the duo tried their hand at perfecting a two-tier cake for their daughter. Later in the day, they assembled a toy kitchen, a purple shopping cart and a pink Little Tikes car for their girl.

“Happy first birthday Lu!!!!” Teigen wrote on Instagram that day. “My lovebug. You are all the best parts of the both of us and I cannot believe how much has happened in [your] first 12 months of life. We love you to the luna and back.”

In April, the social media maven revealed her secret battle with postpartum depression in an essay for Glamour. “I had everything I needed to be happy. And yet, for much of the last year, I felt unhappy,” she wrote, noting that she would often “burst into tears” at any given moment on the set of Lip Sync Battle.

Today, however, the Cravings cookbook author is “feeling really good,” she told Refinery29 April 11. “I’m in a much better place!”

