John Legend, who appears to be behind the camera, laughs at one point as well, asking, “What is so freakin’ funny?” as the couple’s little girl waits eagerly for Teigen to repeat the words.



Earlier in the day, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model shared a touching image of Legend, 38, holding a delighted Luna on top of a table. In the photo, the 8-month-old looks excited to be perched up high as Legend smiles lovingly at their little girl.

Laughter phrase of the day A video posted by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Dec 30, 2016 at 3:35pm PST





Just one week earlier, the couple delighted in Luna’s first Christmas, dressing her up as St. Nick in a red-and-white onesie complete with a faux-fur-trimmed hat.



The Lip Sync Battle cohost also posted an Instagram photo to show off Luna’s Christmas gift — a Hatchimal, 2016’s hottest toy. Whether or not Luna actually got to play with her gift is up for debate, however. “We are all pretending this is for Luna,” Teigen captioned a photo of herself happily holding up the Hatchimal while Luna looks on.



Teigen later shared a video via Twitter of the Hatchimal sneezing.

