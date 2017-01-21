They grow up so fast! Chrissy Teigen tweeted an adorable video of her daughter Luna waving “hi” and crawling around on Friday, January 20.

In the 24-second video, 9-month-old Luna boldly makes her way across the hardwood floor on all fours while wearing a light grey onesie. At one point, she sits up and waves, presumably at mom Teigen, 31. She then continues to crawl back toward the camera.



“My beautiful love has no idea,” the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model captioned the heartwarming clip. Fans were quick to comment on the clip with compliments on Luna’s sweet little wave.

@chrissyteigen You have a very cute baby and a very clean floor. — Kendall Morgann (@kendall_morgann) January 21, 2017

@chrissyteigen oh, wow, you talk about adorable. When she turned around and waved hi, I felt the world was a little less cold lol — AL GO-RHYTHM (@AlanEyezwide) January 21, 2017

@chrissyteigen Is and always will be an Obama baby. — Pippin Parker (@PippinParker) January 21, 2017

@chrissyteigen I'm just going to keep waving back to her until I feel better. — Amanduh (@msduh) January 21, 2017

Teigen’s video comes shortly after a not-so-pleasant encounter with a paparazzo who spewed racial and anti-Semitic slurs at her and husband John Legend on Thursday, January 19.



According to a series of tweets from the model, the couple was verbally accosted as they made their way through New York City’s John F. Kennedy Airport.



“Paparazzi at JFK just asked me ‘if we evolved from monkeys, why is John Legend still around?’ - and people wonder why celebs lose it in pics,” the Cravings author wrote to her 3.45 million followers.



Teigen explained that she was simply answering the paparazzo’s questions when he began to throw insults at the Hollywood pair. “I was very kind. Answered cooking questions, then he came with that. F--king disgusting,” she wrote. “Also, john is right next to me. The balls.”

