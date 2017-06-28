Not having it. Chrissy Teigen took to Twitter on Wednesday, June 28, to once again voice her disapproval of President Donald Trump.

Trump, 71, tweeted at The New York Times condemning the newspaper's article published on June 27 about his stance on the Senate health bill. “The failing @nytimes writes false story after false story about me. They don’t even call to verify the facts of a story. A Fake News Joke!”



Soon after, the 31-year-old Sports Illustrated model let her feelings be heard. “You are 71 f-cking years old,” Teigen snarked at the business mogul. “Grow. The f-ck. Up.”

This is not the first time that the Lip Sync Battle host slammed the president. In February, after a federal judge ruled his travel ban unconstitutional, Trump tweeted, “We must keep ‘evil’ out of our country!” Shortly after, Teigen snapped back, “What time should we call your Uber?”

The Cravings cookbook author explained to USA Today in February that she has “been a big Donald Trump hater for a long time” and has "been trolling him" for several years now.



“I’ve been doing this forever and I take pride in that," she admitted. "I can’t believe somebody could actually do this all day, every day, and still be president. If I mysteriously go missing in the next four years, then that’s what happened.”

On a more somber note, Teigen tweeted on May 21, “I just no longer find Trump trending topics or memes funny. I get sad and angry and depressed.”

Although the commander in chief has yet to respond to any of Teigen’s remarks, she and husband John Legend have been vocal in their dislike of him. When Trump elected to withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord on June 1, Legend, 38, released a slew of tweets expressing his objection.

“Trump is our national embarrassment,” the “All of Me” singer wrote in a post that was shared more than 22,000 times.

“We have to stop this a--hole. This is urgent,” he continued the same day. “You have to vote in 2018.”

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!