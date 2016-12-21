It’s beginning to look a lot like romance!



Christie Brinkley and David Foster — who kept in touch since meeting at an August party in East Hampton, New York — went on their first date Wednesday, December 14, a source reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. Find out more in the video above, and detailed below!

The L.A.-based music producer, 67, “came into town and asked her out,” according to the insider, and the two enjoyed an intimate dinner at NYC’s exclusive Ralph Lauren Polo Bar followed by trumpeter Chris Botti’s show at Blue Note jazz club.

“It's dreamy romantic sexy and fun and man can that band play,” the 62-year-old supermodel —divorced from Jean-François Allaux, Billy Joel, Richard Taubman and Peter Cook — wrote of the performance on Instagram December 15. “It's a joy to watch!”



Date No. 1 went so well that the couple went out again they next day. The mom of Alexa Ray Joel, 30, Jack Brinkley-Cook, 21, and Sailor Brinkley-Cook, 18, attended Andrea Bocelli’s Madison Square Garden concert, where Foster (also four-times divorced, most recently from ex-Real Housewife Yolanda Hadid in 2015) took the stage to accompany the singer on violin and piano.



“So far they’re hitting it off!" the source says of the new relationship.

But since the father of five daughters — Allison, 46, Amy, 43, Sara, 35, Erin, 34, Jordan, 30 — departed NYC December 16, and Brinkley, who split from boyfriend John Mellencamp in August, back home in Sag Harbor, their next date might have to wait until 2017.



“They had a great time," adds the insider. “But they have no plans to see each other over the holidays.”

