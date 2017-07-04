Stars, they're just like Us! Christina Aguilera, Kristen Bell, Miley Cyrus and more famous faces celebrated Independence Day in their best patriotic-themed gear. And just like many in the United States, they documented their shindigs as well as their gratitude for the country on social media.
Read on to see how celebs rang in the 4th of July:
Only in America. My life would have been an impossible dream anywhere else, so I tell everyone I am not self-made, I'm American-made. pic.twitter.com/5xjPjM4iFV— Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) July 4, 2017
Happy 4th of July we like it just the way it is America completely over the top and fabulous #Sandyland pic.twitter.com/p0QKl83nMN— Sandra Bernhard (@SandraBernhard) July 4, 2017
Happy 4th to everyone EVERYWHERE! ❤️💙❤️💙❤️💙❤️💙 Move your hips like you know what!!!!!! #Yeah #partyintheusa pic.twitter.com/AymLVEKKqJ— Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) July 4, 2017
Hope y'all have a safe and happy 4th! 🎇 pic.twitter.com/swiGoLMETI— Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) July 4, 2017
Happy 4th of July!! 🎉🎉🇺🇸🎉🎉 pic.twitter.com/ciGcUN9GEk— Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) July 4, 2017
