A post shared by Christina Aguilera (@xtina) on Jul 4, 2017 at 8:34am PDT

Stars, they're just like Us! Christina Aguilera, Kristen Bell, Miley Cyrus and more famous faces celebrated Independence Day in their best patriotic-themed gear. And just like many in the United States, they documented their shindigs as well as their gratitude for the country on social media.

Read on to see how celebs rang in the 4th of July:

#happy4thofjuly #jammies A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on Jul 3, 2017 at 8:53pm PDT

Only in America. My life would have been an impossible dream anywhere else, so I tell everyone I am not self-made, I'm American-made. pic.twitter.com/5xjPjM4iFV — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) July 4, 2017

Happy 4th of July we like it just the way it is America completely over the top and fabulous #Sandyland pic.twitter.com/p0QKl83nMN — Sandra Bernhard (@SandraBernhard) July 4, 2017

Happy 4th to everyone EVERYWHERE! ❤️💙❤️💙❤️💙❤️💙 Move your hips like you know what!!!!!! #Yeah #partyintheusa pic.twitter.com/AymLVEKKqJ — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) July 4, 2017

🇺🇸 Happy Birthday America!! #sparklers A post shared by January Jones (@januaryjones) on Jul 4, 2017 at 10:10am PDT

Dumb & Dumber Patriotic & Patrioticer. #july4th #bobsytwins #wecametoplay #aliwentworth A post shared by Debra Messing (@therealdebramessing) on Jul 4, 2017 at 8:43am PDT

Hope y'all have a safe and happy 4th! 🎇 pic.twitter.com/swiGoLMETI — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) July 4, 2017

Happy 4th of July!! 🎉🎉🇺🇸🎉🎉 pic.twitter.com/ciGcUN9GEk — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) July 4, 2017

