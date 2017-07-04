TOP 5

Here's How Christina Aguilera, Kristen Bell, Miley Cyrus and More Stars Are Celebrating the 4th of July

By Us Weekly Staff

Happy 4th of July!! ❤️💙🇺🇸 @m_rutler

A post shared by Christina Aguilera (@xtina) on

Stars, they're just like Us! Christina Aguilera, Kristen Bell, Miley Cyrus and more famous faces celebrated Independence Day in their best patriotic-themed gear. And just like many in the United States, they documented their shindigs as well as their gratitude for the country on social media.

Read on to see how celebs rang in the 4th of July:

#happy4thofjuly #jammies

A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on

🇺🇸 Happy Birthday America!! #sparklers

A post shared by January Jones (@januaryjones) on

Dumb & Dumber Patriotic & Patrioticer. #july4th #bobsytwins #wecametoplay #aliwentworth

A post shared by Debra Messing (@therealdebramessing) on

