Christina El Moussa is moving on. The Flip or Flop star has been dating an Orange County businessman named Doug "for the last few weeks," a source tells Us Weekly — and she's totally cool with her ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, being off the market, too.

"Christina could care less," the insider exclusively tells Us. "Tarek is flaunting that he's living the life and dating all these girls."

According to Entertainment Tonight, which was first to report the new romance, Christina recently reconnected with Doug, whom she has known for 10 years. "She dated him before her and Tarek were together," a source told the outlet.

A second insider tells Us that regardless of their dating statuses, "Tarek thinks Christina is a great coparent and great partner on the show. Her personal life is hers, and his is his."

The real estate agents announced last December that they had split after seven years of marriage. They've since moved on to other people. Tarek, 35, was linked to one of the former couple's nannies, Alyssa Logan, and has also been spotted with several mystery women. Christina, 33, briefly dated family contractor Gary Anderson and NHL player Nate Thompson.



Throughout their divorce proceedings, Christina and Tarek have remained cordial for the sake of their two children, Taylor, 6, and Brayden, 20 months. "We're good. We're actually really good," she said on E! News' Daily Pop in May. "We've been separated for almost a year now. We've made a lot of progress in our relationship. We're just really focused on the kids, and we're really excited to start on 15 new episodes of Flip or Flop."

Us Weekly has reached out to Christina and Tarek's reps for comment.

