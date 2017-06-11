Christina El Moussa was all smiles as she stepped out for a romantic date night with her new boyfriend, Doug, on Friday, June 9.

The Flip or Flop star, 33, held hands with the Orange County businessman as they headed to Mastro's Steakhouse in Costa Mesa, California. She rocked a long-sleeved, purple polka-dot mini dress and gray thigh-high boots, while her date wore a gray button-down shirt, black pants and leather shoes.

El Moussa documented the evening on her Snapchat account, sharing a video of a flaming cocktail, which she simply captioned, "Date night."

APEX / MEGA

Us Weekly confirmed last week that the real estate agent has been dating Doug "for the last few weeks." According to Entertainment Tonight, Christina dated Doug years ago, long before her marriage to ex-husband Tarek El Moussa.



Tarek, 35, and Christina, who share kids Taylor, 6, and Brayden, 20 months, split last year, and he filed for divorce this January. He has since been spotted with numerous mystery women, and Christina is totally fine with it.



"Christina could care less. Tarek is flaunting that he's living the life and dating all these girls," a source exclusively told Us. Another insider added, "Tarek thinks Christina is a great coparent and great partner on the show. Her personal life is hers, and his is his."

