Since Tarek El Moussa filed for divorce from Christina El Moussa in January, they've continued to work on their HGTV reality series, Flip or Flop, and coparent their two children, Taylor, 6, and Brayden, 20 months. But have the amicable exes hooked up since their split?

"I've never gone back in the ex category. No," Christina, 33, said during an interview on E!'s Daily Pop on Friday, May 5, adding that she doesn't plan to start now.

The former couple are cordial, though. "We're good. We're actually really good," Christina said. "We've been separated for almost a year now. We've made a lot of progress in our relationship. We're just really focused on the kids, and we're really excited to start on 15 new episodes of Flip or Flop."



In fact, Christina and Tarek, 35, were all smiles when they walked the red carpet at the 2017 Daytime Emmy Awards on Sunday, April 30. They posed for photos arm-in-arm and later presented an award together on stage. "It was actually great," Christina said of the outing on Daily Pop. "That was our first time on the red carpet, period. It was really fun. We had a great time presenting and hopefully we're able to do it again soon."

As Us Weekly previously reported, the real estate agents announced in December 2016 that they had split after seven years of marriage. They've since dated other people; Tarek was linked to one of their former nannies, Alyssa Logan, while Christina briefly dated family contractor Gary Anderson and NHL player Nate Thompson.

Flip or Flop returns on HGTV in December.

