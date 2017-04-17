Beach weekend! Christina El Moussa spent Easter with her two kids in Maui, and the Flip or Flop star shared an adorable Instagram slideshow of their tropical celebration on Sunday, April 16.

The HGTV star, 33, posted two Instagram pics of her children, Taylor, 6, and Brayden, 19 months, meeting the Easter Bunny, who fit into the locale by wearing a Hawaiian lei and grass hula skirt. In the pics, the kids, who are coordinating in blue outfits, kneel in front of the bunny and Brayden even gives him a high-five. In another snap, Taylor and Brayden stand by their Easter baskets, which are filled with stuffed animals and more toys.

It's 5 o'clock here #mauilife @veuveclicquot A post shared by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on Apr 16, 2017 at 8:07pm PDT

After all the Easter activities, El Moussa enjoyed a drink with a friend. She shared a photo of a Veuve Clicquot champagne bottle and two glasses filled with fruit, captioning it, “It’s 5 o’clock here #mauilife."

Maui days are the best days ☀️🌈 A post shared by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on Apr 15, 2017 at 8:33pm PDT

Earlier in the weekend, the reality star posed with daughter Taylor for an Instagram photo on Saturday, April 15. In the snap, El Moussa rocks a T-shirt, denim cutoffs and mirrored aviator sunglasses and puts her arm around Taylor, who is striking a pose in a purple bikini and lei. “Maui days are the best days,” El Moussa captioned the Saturday, April 15, post.

Christina’s estranged husband, Tarek El Moussa, didn’t appear to come along for the Hawaii getaway. However, Tarek previously told Us that the pair — who are continuing to film Flip or Flop together — have stayed amicable. “I’m just going to keep moving and rebuilding my life and be the best dad,” he told Us. “We need to co-parent and get along and be friendly. We’ve been together for almost 11 years. I’d say we went through the process together. We started as kids. She was 22 and I was 24. I see the future is bright for both of us."



