Christina Grimmie’s family has filed a lawsuit against AEG Live over the 22-year-old singer’s fatal shooting by an obsessed fan on June 10, alleging wrongful death and negligent infliction of emotional distress.



The Grimmie family filed the suit Tuesday, December 20, in Florida, where the Voice alum was killed by gunman Kevin Loibl as she was signing autographs for fans during a meet-and-greet after a concert at the Plaza Live theater in Orlando. After Loibl shot the singer, Grimmie’s brother, Marcus, tackled him, and Loibl then shot and killed himself.



In addition to suing AEG Live, the suit also names the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra Plaza Foundation, which owns the venue, as a defendant.

According to the suit, Grimmie’s father, Albert, mother, Tina, and brother, Marcus, claim that the defendants "failed to take adequate security measures to ensure the safety of the performers and the attendees at the concert venue,” adding that only “superficial bag checks” were performed.



Michael Kovac/Getty Images

"The death of Christina was caused by the negligent and culpable conduct of the defendants who failed to provide adequate security measures to protect Christina at the Plaza Live Theater on June 10, 2016,” the family says in the suit.



According to the suit, Christina “provided financial support to her parents” and also to her brother, who served as one of her co-tour managers. The trio is requesting the projected income after taxes the “Without Him” singer would have provided had she lived to a normal life expectancy, and are asking for medical and funeral expenses to be reimbursed. Albert, Tina and Marcus are all requesting compensation for the physical, mental and emotional trauma they experienced after losing their loved one.



The Grimmies have requested a jury trial, but no date has been set for any hearings.

Can't get enough of Us? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter packed with the latest celeb news, hot pics and more!



