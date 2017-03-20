Chuck Berry, who passed away on Saturday, March 18, at age 90, died from natural causes, TMZ reports.

According to the website, there will be no autopsy, and Berry’s personal doctor is expected to sign off on the rock ’n’ roll legend’s death certificate.

As previously reported, the “Roll Over Beethoven” singer was pronounced dead on Saturday afternoon after police responded to a medical emergency at Berry’s Wentzville, Missouri, home. The music icon was unresponsive and medical personnel were unable to revive him.

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

“The St. Charles County Police Department sadly confirms the death of Charles Edward Anderson Berry Sr., better known as legendary musician Chuck Berry,” the St. Charles County Police Department wrote on Facebook. “The family requests privacy during this time of bereavement.”

The rock ’n’ roll innovator was one of the first to add rhythm and blues in his music, and was famous for hits such as “Maybellene,” “Rock and Roll Music” and “Johnny B. Goode.” He was part of the first group of musicians inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame when it opened in 1986, and paved the ways for acts such as the Beatles and the Rolling Stones.

Dozens of celebrities and public figures, including former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, Mick Jagger, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr and Elton John, paid tribute to Berry after his death. “Chuck Berry rolled over everyone who came before him — and turned up everyone who came after. We’ll miss you, Chuck. Be good,” Obama tweeted, referencing his most famous song lyrics. Clinton released a statement saying, “Hillary and I loved Chuck Berry for as long as we can remember. The man was inseparable from his music — both were utterly original and distinctly American."

