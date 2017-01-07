So over it. Ciara filed legal documents to drop her $15 million lawsuit against her ex-fiancé, Future, less than one year after pressing charges against the rapper.

According to TMZ, the “I’m Out” singer, 31, filed the documents in Superior Court in Fulton County, Georgia, bringing the pair’s ongoing legal tussle to an end. She originally sued her baby daddy in light of Future’s past interviews and Twitter rants against her and her current husband (then-boyfriend), Russell Wilson. (Ciara and Future, 33, parted ways in December 2014.)



The case was dismissed “with prejudice,” TMZ reports, meaning that Ciara won’t be able to refile the case in the future.



Several months after Ciara filed her lawsuit, Future responded with a countersuit, claiming that he hadn’t damaged her reputation because, in fact, her last album, 2015’s Jackie, was a “flop,” the papers alleged. The rapper also demanded that Ciara cover the legal fees that he had incurred as a result of her initial lawsuit.

At present, Ciara has happily moved on with NFL star Wilson, 28, and the pair, who wed in July 2016, revealed in October that they’re expecting their own little bundle of joy. (Ciara and Future share a son, 2-year-old Future Jr.)



“The Greatest Blessing of All. Forever Grateful,” the devout Christian and Seattle Seahawks player captioned a black-and-white image of the couple in October. “#BabyWilsonOntheWay.” The pair famously made a vow to abstain from sex before marriage in accordance with their religious views.



Earlier this week, the “Body Party” singer celebrated her growing baby bump with a sweet photo of herself modeling a slim-fitting black sweater and showing off a growing baby bump. “Good Morning 😘,” she captioned the photo.



