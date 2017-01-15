Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic / Prince Williams/WireImage

Awkward! Two of Ciara's exes, Future and Bow Wow, showed up at her husband Russell Wilson's NFL game in Atlanta on Saturday, January 14.



As Wilson's Seattle Seahawks faced off against the Atlanta Falcons, sports commentator Ryan Cameron shared a photo with Future, 33, on the sidelines. "Well well well look who's here! @1future," he wrote on Twitter.

Shortly after, the Atlanta Falcons tweeted a video of Bow Wow, 29, at the Georgia Dome. "They don't know it yet, we about to win this one!" the rapper, who dated Ciara in 2006, told the team's followers.

Here's a special message from Bow Wow inside the Georgia Dome!



It is unclear if Ciara, 31, was cheering on Wilson, 28, at the game, but she shared an Instagram photo of her growing baby bump while aboard an airplane with Seahawks player DeShawn Shead's pregnant wife, Jessica Shead, shortly before kickoff. "We Were Talking and Our Babies Were Talking Too," Ciara captioned the post.



As fans know, the "I Bet" singer and the NFL star tied the knot in England in July 2016 and are expecting their first child together. She also shares a 19-month-old son, Future Jr., with the "Low Life" rapper, who she separated from in August 2014.



Last January, Future made headlines when he claimed in a Twitter rant that Ciara had "control problems" and tried to prevent him from seeing their son. A month later, she sued him for slander and libel in a $15 million lawsuit, but reportedly dropped the case "without prejudice" earlier this month.

