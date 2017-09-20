Neil Rasmus/BFA.com

— Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber attended a private dinner celebrating the launch of The Crawford capsule collecon with RE/DONE and Levi’s at Indochine in NYC.



— Ryan Seacrest and Shayna Taylor ate guacamole and tacos while drinking Casa Dragones at Añejo Tribeca.

— Milo Ventimiglia attended Audi's renowned pre-Emmy party at The Highlight Room at Dream Hollywood.



Vince Bucci/AP

— Julia Louis-Dreyfus and husband Brad Hall enjoyed dinner and Sterling Vineyards Iridium Cabernet at The Governors Ball at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

— Nicole Richie celebrated the launch of Urban Decay’s Troublemaker Mascara at Hubble Studio in L.A.



— Aisha Tyler Hosted the 11TH Annual AdColor Awards in L.A.

— Danielle Brooks attended the Christian Siriano NYFW After-Party with SVEDKA Vodka in NYC.

— Julia Stiles showed off her baby bump in a Rachel Pally Caftan Maternity Maxi Dress from A Pea In The Pod at The 2nd Anniversary Party for Lenny at The Jane Hotel in NYC.



— Paris Hilton and Lil’ Kim were all smiles at Galore x Juicy Couture’s NYFW Ball in NYC.

— Eva Longoria and Jamie Foxx celebrated her Haute Living Los Angeles cover debut at the Meatpacking District's hot spot Megu.

Courtesy Cogent

— Charlotte and Sophie Bickley hosted Cogent's Under The Influence Style Book Launch at While We Were Young in NYC.



— Casper Smart attended the Heroes for Heroes: Los Angeles Police Memorial Foundation Celebrity Poker Tournament & Casino Night Party supported by PokerStars Helping Hands in Hollywood.

— Khloe Kardashian sported a Live The Process outfit in the Keeping Up With The Kardashians anniversary special.



— Jessica Lange stopped by the Office of Angela Scott store to shop for shoes in West Hollywood.



— Kerry Washington received the Women Making History award at an intimate brunch hosted by The National Women’s History Museum in Beverly Hills.

— Romee Strijd strutted her stuff in a C/MEO Collective shirt and Finders Keepers shorts while out in NYC.



— Jaime King attended the Prabal Gurung Post-Show Dinner with Kim Crawford Wines.



Ian Bailey

— Kyle Richards and Kim Richards visited Skydog Sanctuary, a rescue home for at-risk mustangs, for an event to highlight their volunteer program in Malibu.



— Mariah Carey put on a stellar performance at VH1's 2017 Hip Hop Honors: The 90's Game Changers in L.A.

— Chrissy Metz attended The British Academy of Film and Television Arts Los Angeles annual TV Tea Party at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

— Nicole Kidman worked out at Cycle House West Hollywood before the Emmy Awards.

— Julianne Hough attended the Women in Film Pre-Emmy party in partnership with Mercedes-Benz at Gracias Madre in West Hollywood.



— Karreuche Tran rocked an n:PHILANTHROPY sweatshirt while out and about in West Hollywood.



— Blogger Caitlyn Chase of Caviar & Cashmere trained with with Ashlee Carignan at Pilates With Ashlee at the instructor's private home in L.A.

— Jennifer Pauline, Australian Fashion Labels and BNKR BFF kicked off their new series celebrating female entrepreneurs and influencers with an intimate brunch hosted by Kristen Noel Crawley at the BNKR store in Downtown L.A.

— LIVARI founders Claudine DeSola, Alysia Reiner and Tabitha St. Bernard-Jacobs posed for photos after their debut runway show benefitting non-profit Cool Effect during New York Fashion Week in NYC.

Eric Charbonneau/Netflix

— Tyler Alvarez and Griffin Gluck celebrated the launch of American Vandal with a special screening premiere event in Hollywood.



Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!