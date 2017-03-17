Can’t wait! Cindy Crawford and husband Rande Gerber are thrilled their pal George Clooney is going to finally be a dad — but they’re not sure he’ll be on diaper duty.

“I’m very excited,” the supermodel told E! News on Thursday, March 16. The Hollywood star and international human rights lawyer are expecting twins this summer. “I think it’s incredible for George and it really took Amal, I think,” said Crawford, a longtime friend of the actor’s. “She’s just so amazing and they’re just so happy. It just seemed like a natural step.”

The 51-year-old revealed she’d suspected as soon as George introduced them to Amal that they’d end up walking down the aisle. “It was like all of a sudden he might get married and he might have a family.… We’re very excited for them,” she said.

But businessman Gerber, who shares tequila company Casamigos with the Ocean’s Eleven star, joked of the actor-director: “I’m not sure he’ll be changing diapers.”

News that the famous couple were expecting their first children came when their close friend Julie Chen confirmed they were expecting on her show The Talk in early February. Amal wed the former ER star and longtime bachelor in a lavish ceremony in Venice, Italy, in 2014.

The 36-year-old, who is due in the summer, showed off her baby bump as the couple stepped out for the Cesar Awards in Paris on February 24, when George received an Honorary Cesar Award at the event, often dubbed “France’s Oscars.”

