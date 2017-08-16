He’s taking it back. Clay Aiken rescinded his support of President Donald Trump and apologized for having stood by him in the past.

“Remember all those times I defended @realDonaldTrump and believed he was not actually racist? Well… I am a f--king dumba--s. #imsorry,” the former Celebrity Apprentice competitor, 38, tweeted on Tuesday, August 15. “I’ve always thought he would be dumpster fire as a president and I was right about that. I just didn’t think he was racist #wrong.”

The singer then responded to fans who urged him to “convince [his] fellow Trump supporters” that the Commander in Chief should be impeached.

Bitch, please! If you think I have EVER been a "Trump supporter" you're as crazy as he is. #payattention https://t.co/uT7mEWdoSH — Clay Aiken (@clayaiken) August 16, 2017

🙄 My party is the Democrats. I didn't vote for the idiot. Never ever implied that I did or would. Was VERY vocal about not voting for him. https://t.co/JjRg1e4weX — Clay Aiken (@clayaiken) August 16, 2017

Although he holds membership in the Democratic party, the American Idol alum has outspokenly supported Trump, 71, in the past. “Anybody who discounts him is shortsighted,” he told Billboard in August 2015 of the business mogul’s bid for the presidency. “I don’t think anybody should discount him. Nobody thought that we would see him in the position he is in right now. He is certainly the front-runner with no signs of that fading.”

The Sharknado 5 star also defended Trump in May 2016. “I don’t think he’s a facist. I don’t think he’s a racist,” Aiken told Fox Business at the time. “I like him as a person. I always say he’s like the uncle who gets drunk at the wedding and embarrasses you. You still love him, but you wish he’d shut up.”

Aiken competed on Celebrity Apprentice when the hotel magnate hosted and executive produced the show.

President Trump has yet to respond to Aiken’s remarks.

