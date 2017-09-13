Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Lending a helping hand to furry friends in need. Celebrities including Clint Eastwood, Jay Leno and William Shatner — along with Los Angeles’ top architecture and design firms — are banning together to help fight the “skyrocketing” population of homeless cats in L.A.



On Thursday, October 19, Architects for Animals®, an awareness initiative that produces one-night events in support of animal welfare organizations, will host their annual “Giving Shelter” fundraiser in Culver City, California. According to a press release for the event, individual architects and designers, along with notable firms, have been invited to “design, build and donate one-of-a-kind and functional outdoor dwellings” for homeless felines. (Los Angeles has one of the largest homeless cat populations — estimated at one to three million, according to the release).

Beau Bridges and Morgan Fairchild will also join Eastwood, Leno and Shatner to lend their artistic abilities to the cause. The celebs will decorate cat bowls that will be available for purchase through an online auction.

Proceeds collected from the event will benefit non-profit FixNation, an organization that provides free spay/neuter services and low-cost services for cats.

Architects for Animals

“Many communities use lethal methods in an attempt to control the population of stray, abandoned and feral cats. Such methods are not only horribly cruel, they simply don’t work,” FixNation’s cofounder and Executive Director Karyn Myers said. “We founded FixNation because we believe TNR is a much more effective and compassionate alternative. Our mission is to manage colonies of homeless ‘community cats’ and gradually reduce their number through humane sterilization.”

To learn more about FixNation or the Architects for Animals® “Giving Shelter” exhibit, please visit fixnation.org

