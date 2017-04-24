Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Clint Howard and his wife, Melanie, are separating after 22 years of marriage, TMZ reports.

According to the site, Howard, 58, filed a petition to legally separate from Melanie, citing irreconcilable differences.

In the documents, the actor claimed that he owns their Burbank, California, home, a $24,000 savings bond, movie scripts and the rights to a screenplay titled Where's Little Louie? Per TMZ, he wrote that Melanie can keep a $10,000 savings bond and jewelry.

The Burbank native and Melanie tied the knot in October 1995 and have no children.

Howard is the younger brother of director-actor Ron Howard, 63. He's best known for credits in Apollo 13, Cinderella Man, Frost/Nixon, How the Grinch Stole Christmas and The Waterboy.



