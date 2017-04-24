TOP 5

Clint Howard, Wife Melanie Separating After 22 Years of Marriage

By Stephanie Webber

Clint Howard and his wife, Melanie, are separating after 22 years of marriage, TMZ reports.

According to the site, Howard, 58, filed a petition to legally separate from Melanie, citing irreconcilable differences.

In the documents, the actor claimed that he owns their Burbank, California, home, a $24,000 savings bond, movie scripts and the rights to a screenplay titled Where's Little Louie? Per TMZ, he wrote that Melanie can keep a $10,000 savings bond and jewelry.

The Burbank native and Melanie tied the knot in October 1995 and have no children.

Howard is the younger brother of director-actor Ron Howard, 63. He's best known for credits in Apollo 13, Cinderella Man, Frost/Nixon, How the Grinch Stole Christmas and The Waterboy.

