CMT host Cody Alan publicly came out as gay in a heartfelt Instagram post shared with his thousands of followers on Thursday, January 12.

"As we start a new year, there is something I want to share with you. You see, I’m gay. This is not a choice I made, but something I've known about myself my whole life," Alan, 44, captioned a photo of himself. "Through life's twists and turns, marriage, divorce, fatherhood, successes, failures - I've landed on this day, a day when I'm happier and healthier than I’ve ever been. And I’m finally comfortable enough for everyone to know this truth about me."

Alan was previously married to a woman named Mallory, with whom he shares two teenage children. The CMT and iHeartRadio star has been tight-lipped about his family over the years.

Alan hopes that his latest revelation "won't change" how his fans see him. "Thanks for following me and supporting me over the years," he wrote on Thursday. "I’m still the same Cody I always was. You just know a little more about me now. My hope for the future is to live the most honest, authentic, loving, and open life possible. Here's to being happy with yourself, no matter who you are, who you love, where you come from, or what cards life has dealt you. Thanks again."

Alan is best known for hosting CMT's "Hot 20 Countdown" since 2013. He also executive-produces "CMT After MidNite" and "CMT Radio Live."

