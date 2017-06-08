Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT

Date night! CMT host Cody Alan walked the red carpet with partner Michael Smith at the 2017 CMT Music Awards on Wednesday, June 7.

The couple were all smiles and held hands while posing for photos at Nashville’s Music City Center. Alan, 31, wore a gray tuxedo jacket with a white button-down and black pants, while Smith, who is an occupational therapist, rocked a star-printed shirt and black jacket.



Six months ago, Alan publicly came out as gay in an Instagram post on January 12. “As we start a new year, there is something I want to share with you. You see, I’m gay. This is not a choice I made, but something I’ve known about myself my whole life,” he wrote at the time. “Through life’s twists and turns, marriage, divorce, fatherhood, successes, failures — I’ve landed on this day, a day when I’m happier and healthier than I’ve ever been. And I’m finally comfortable enough for everyone to know this truth about me.”

A few days later, he revealed that he was dating Smith by sharing an Instagram selfie of the duo. “Howdy, partner @treasmith I love you!” he captioned the January 18 pic. He has since shared dozens of photos of the couple on his social media accounts, and the couple walked the red carpet at the Academy of Country Music Awards in April.

The CMT Hot 20 Countdown host was previously married to a woman named Mallory, with whom he shares two teenage children.

