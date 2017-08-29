After Coldplay was forced to cancel its Houston concert on Friday, August 25, due to Hurricane Harvey, the band dedicated a new song to the devastated Texas city during a show on Monday, August 28. "This is because we all grew up loving country music, and of course that's kind of what we think of when we go to Texas," frontman Chris Martin said as he introduced the tune to Miami concertgoers. "This is a new song and we'll never play this again. It's a one-off and it's called 'Houston.'"

"I'm dreamin' of when I get back to Houston, I'm dreamin' of that very special place,” the song’s lyrics include. "I'm dreamin' of when Houston has no problems, In that city where they send you into space.”

David Wolff - Patrick/Redferns via Getty Images

Many celebrities have taken action following the horrific aftermath of the hurricane, which has left at least seven dead and tens of thousands displaced. Country singer Chris Young donated $100,000 of his own money and set up a GoFundMe with a goal of $500,000 to benefit the Red Cross relief. He explained in a campaign video on August 27: “I’m worried about the people there — my friends, family and neighbors — and I want to help."

Kevin Hart also donated $250,000 for hurricane relief and challenged Dwayne "The Rock” Johnson, Beyonce, Jay-Z, Steve Harvey and Justin Timberlake to do the same.

Ellen DeGeneres also posted a heartfelt video to her Twitter account in which she revealed she and The Ellen Show are donating $25,000 each to the Red Cross, and she is also donating another $25,000 to the SPCA of Texas. "I know people want to help,” she says in the video, which she shared on Monday. “I would like to help.”

You can help hurricane relief efforts by donating to Young’s GoFundMe, or by texting the word HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation to the Red Cross or texting UWFLOOD to 41444 to donate to the United Way Flood Relief Fund.



