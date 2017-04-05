A Colorado man died of asphyxia after he choked during a doughnut-eating challenge at Voodoo Doughnuts in Denver on Sunday, April 2, the Associated Press reports.

Travis Malouff, 42, was trying to eat a half-pound glazed doughnut in 80 seconds when the pastry obstructed his airway. Onlookers told the AP that Malouff took a sip of water after eating for 30 seconds. His face then turned blue and two fellow customers caught him before he collapsed to the ground.

AP Photo/Thomas Peipert

"Watching somebody participate in an eating contest, it looks like they're distressed," eyewitness Julia Edelstein said. "The whole thing looks like a sign of distress. Nobody realized what was happening."

Paramedics were called, but Malouff died at the scene. The doughnut was reportedly the size of a small cake.

Malouff eerily died on the same day that Caitlin Nelson, a 20-year-old college student, passed away after choking during a pancake-eating contest at Sacred Heart University in Connecticut. The Clark, New Jersey, resident was a junior majoring in social work.

Nelson was 5 years old when her father, James Nelson, a Port Authority officer, was killed in the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in NYC. In 2012, she spoke at the annual televised memorial ceremony at Ground Zero.



