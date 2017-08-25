Dominique Charriau/Getty Images

Colton Haynes is baring it all while on vacation!

The Teen Wolf star is on a tropical vacation with his fiancé Jeff Leatham, and it looks like they are enjoying it to the fullest. The star stripped down to his birthday suit and posed for some photos in the water, and shared the black-and-white shot with his Instagram followers.

Celebrating last nights full moon 🌚 A post shared by Colton Haynes (@coltonlhaynes) on Aug 25, 2017 at 10:42am PDT

"Celebrating last nights full moon 🌚," he wrote in the caption for the photos, which included one with his backside totally exposed.



The adorable couple has been vacationing in Parrot Cay Resorts in Turks and Caicos since earlier this week, and have not been shy about sharing their photos surrounded by white sand and crystal clear water.



Haynes shared a photo of himself at the beach, writing: “🐬 Drink. Beach. Sleep. Repeat. 🐬”



🐬 Drink. Beach. Sleep. Repeat. 🐬 A post shared by Colton Haynes (@coltonlhaynes) on Aug 22, 2017 at 2:27pm PDT

He posed for an up-close-and-personal shot of himself, and jokingly told their family and friends that they were making it a permanent vacation: “We're never coming home. This is a goodbye letter to all my friends & family. Dear friends & family, Goodbye.”

A post shared by Colton Haynes (@coltonlhaynes) on Aug 23, 2017 at 1:32pm PDT

The actor, 29, is not at all apologetic about his shirtless photos with his fiancé: “I would apologize for all the vacation photos but @jeffleatham & I had to sit & watch all of y'all go on vacation this summer so this is payback. More to come. VACATION BITCHES!!! Lol I'm cruel 😍😍😍”

I would apologize for all the vacation photos but @jeffleatham & I had to sit & watch all of y'all go on vacation this summer so this is payback. More to come. VACATION BITCHES!!! Lol I'm cruel 😍😍😍 A post shared by Colton Haynes (@coltonlhaynes) on Aug 24, 2017 at 10:24am PDT

Tropical locations have a special meaning for the pair since the celebrity floral designer, 46, proposed to the Arrow actor on the beach at Las Ventanas al Paraíso in Los Cabos, Mexico on March 11. Leatham went all-out for the proposal and even got Cher to record a video message saying “I got you, babe!” for his love, which was projected onto a screen while he got down on one knee and fireworks exploded all around them.

Haynes came out as gay in May 2016 and made his relationship public on February 20 of this year. ”It's not every day that someone comes into your life & makes you want to be a better man. I feel so blessed to be by your side @jeffleatham #WhatMoviesAreMadeOf,” he wrote on Instagram at the time.

