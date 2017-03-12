Colton Haynes and Jeff Leatham attend the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills on February 26, 2017. Credit: Kevin Mazur/VF17/WireImage

Colton Haynes is engaged! The Teen Wolf alum announced on Instagram that his boyfriend, celebrity floral designer Jeff Leatham, proposed on the beach at Las Ventanas al Paraíso in Los Cabos, Mexico, on Saturday, March 11.

"I SAID YES!!!" Haynes, 28, captioned a sweet photo of himself and his new fiancé, 46, sharing a kiss on the beach with fireworks in the background. In a followup Instagram Story video, Haynes showed off the extravagant candlelit pathway that Leatham set up. "Jeff, you're crying. You're the sweetest person in the entire world. I can't believe you," Haynes gushed.



I SAID YES!!! 💍💥❤️ @jeffleatham A post shared by Colton Haynes (@coltonlhaynes) on Mar 12, 2017 at 11:04am PDT

For the special occasion, Leatham commissioned Cher to record a video message that was projected on an enormous screen on the beach moments before he got down on bended knee. "I got you babe!" the music icon, 70, said in the video, referencing the lyrics from her 1965 collaboration with late husband Sonny Bono. "All right, this is for you. You know what it is, you know what you're supposed to do now. This is gonna be the best thing ever, and you have to call me to tell me how it worked out."



The florist shared the video with fans on Instagram on Sunday, March 12, writing, "Thank you @cher and @pauletteakapauly - for helping make my Proposal Evening Epic - I got you Babe never sounded so good right before @coltonhaynes said YES!!! So Appreciative and much love."

The Arrow actor showed off his engagement ring while FaceTiming with his longtime best friend, actress Ally Maki. "MY BEST FRIEND IS ENGAGED!!! This will forever be the best FaceTime call of my life. Overjoyed with love and emotion for my soul mate baby and ride or die on the happiest day of his life," she captioned an Instagram photo on Sunday. "I'm so happy for you my angel. So happy that you found someone who completes you and fills your heart in a way no one else can. Jeff you are family to us now but have been from the start. Thank you for showing him what true love feels like and proving that it exists. You have truly changed his life! So excited to see the journey of where your amazing bond of love takes you both. Love you both so very much!!!"

Haynes publicly came out as gay in May 2016 and announced his relationship with Leatham last month. "It's not every day that someone comes into your life & makes you want to be a better man," he wrote on Instagram at the time. "I feel so blessed to be by your side @jeffleatham #WhatMoviesAreMadeOf."



